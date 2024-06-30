Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Up 96.8% in June

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 630,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
View Our Latest Research Report on Adecoagro
Institutional Trading of Adecoagro
Adecoagro Stock Performance
Adecoagro stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 482,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.1682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 14.41%.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adecoagro
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.