Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Up 96.8% in June

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 630,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Adecoagro Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,919,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Adecoagro by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 482,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.1682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

