aelf Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. aelf has a total market cap of $256.29 million and approximately $17.70 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000683 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000628 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,311,899 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.