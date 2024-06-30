Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $65.40 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.