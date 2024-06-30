Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 62.0% in June

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the May 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EADSY stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.24. 3,917,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,231. Airbus has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EADSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EADSY

About Airbus

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.