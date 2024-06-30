Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$89.00 to C$86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.62.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$76.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$64.82 and a 52 week high of C$87.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

