Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ERH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,723. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

