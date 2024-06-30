Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 1.9 %

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 14,190,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

