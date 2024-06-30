Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,954,000 after acquiring an additional 192,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 991,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJK stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.11. The stock had a trading volume of 347,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,503. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.29.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.