Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMED. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.44. Amedisys has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $97.36.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $302,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,271,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,830,000 after acquiring an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amedisys by 239.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after acquiring an additional 807,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 879,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 812,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,195,000 after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

