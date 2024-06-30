Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

COLD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.56.

NYSE:COLD opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 19.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 28,244 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,452,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,434 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,056,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

