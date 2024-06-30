AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Short Interest Down 15.8% in June

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

AMPGW stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

