AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Short Interest Down 15.8% in June

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
AmpliTech Group Stock Performance
AMPGW stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AmpliTech Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.