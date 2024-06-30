Analysts Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) PT at $100.75

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Tobam acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,979,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,037,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,631,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,997,000 after purchasing an additional 646,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

