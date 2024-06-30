ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $199,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,688 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,863 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

