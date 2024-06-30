Ankr Hits Market Capitalization of $302.00 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Ankr has a total market cap of $302.00 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,896.51 or 1.00016731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012687 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005720 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00076769 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02926361 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $6,520,311.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars.

