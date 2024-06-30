Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,750 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,156,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,876,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,533,346 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.