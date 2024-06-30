Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 268 Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 544.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 154,778 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,102,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,829,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,958,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTES traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,605. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average of $100.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

