Annapolis Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.91. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

