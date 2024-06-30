Annapolis Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after buying an additional 595,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,874 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,393.6% during the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 411,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,434,000 after purchasing an additional 383,638 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.63. 1,192,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,839. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $113.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.50.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.