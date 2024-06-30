Annapolis Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,993 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 519,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,043. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

