Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,208 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,788,000 after acquiring an additional 294,409 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,860,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after acquiring an additional 96,397 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 934,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,944,000 after acquiring an additional 765,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 804,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 62,121 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. 445,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,327. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

