Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,979,000 after buying an additional 119,645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,913,000 after buying an additional 155,333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,695,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,259,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,742,000 after buying an additional 628,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.49. 240,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,386. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

