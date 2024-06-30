Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $99,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,786 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 326,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 648,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS DISV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 250,929 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

