Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases 220 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 171.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.92. 9,422,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,271. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

