Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.6% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,811 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,392,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

RSP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.