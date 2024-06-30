Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $97.27. 338,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

