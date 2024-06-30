Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 986 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VOO traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $500.13. 5,598,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,927. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.41.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

