Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 9,920 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,881,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 360,615 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.10. The stock had a trading volume of 409,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.