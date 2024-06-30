AO World (LON:AO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.52) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AO World from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital raised AO World to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get AO World alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AO

AO World Trading Up 0.5 %

About AO World

Shares of AO World stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. AO World has a 52 week low of GBX 61.99 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £642.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

(Get Free Report)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.