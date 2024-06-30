AO World (LON:AO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.52) price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AO World from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital raised AO World to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AO
AO World Trading Up 0.5 %
About AO World
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AO World
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.