Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

AQST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $236.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.81.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 388,017 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,000 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

