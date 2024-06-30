Ardor Price Hits $0.0627 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $62.64 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00045588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

