Art de Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Art de Finance has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Art de Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Art de Finance has a market cap of $1.52 million and $123.36 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance launched on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,370,477 tokens. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.0101899 USD and is down -28.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $118,877,696.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Art de Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Art de Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

