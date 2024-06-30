Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Up 2.9 %

ARTL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 30,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. Research analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

