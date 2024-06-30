Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APWC

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

See Also

