ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the May 31st total of 732,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in ASML by 9.2% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in ASML by 19.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 78.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,022.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,876. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $964.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $907.83. The company has a market capitalization of $403.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,077.22.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.