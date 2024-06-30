Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the May 31st total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALPMY stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.86 and a beta of 0.39. Astellas Pharma has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $15.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

