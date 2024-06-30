Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.54. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $3.50. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 671.70% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In related news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $94,860 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,903,159 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 873,133 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,280,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 232,690 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 164,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

