Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 500.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.31. The company had a trading volume of 418,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,508. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

