Atticus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,441. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

