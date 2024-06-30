Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $2,052,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.06.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $553.00. 6,150,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,906. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $574.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

