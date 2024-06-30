Avalon Capital Management Lowers Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Avalon Capital Management cut its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,908 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.56. 1,750,350 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

