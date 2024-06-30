Avalon Capital Management Sells 1,558 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avalon Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 5.0% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,778. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

