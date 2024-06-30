Avalon Capital Management Sells 157,641 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Avalon Capital Management lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157,641 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.78. 55,119,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,682,316. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

