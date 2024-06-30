Avalon Capital Management Sells 218 Shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ)

Avalon Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. TCW Transform Systems ETF comprises about 1.2% of Avalon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Avalon Capital Management owned 2.19% of TCW Transform Systems ETF worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Signify Wealth lifted its position in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000.

Get TCW Transform Systems ETF alerts:

TCW Transform Systems ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NETZ stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.21. 3,574 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.92.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Increases Dividend

About TCW Transform Systems ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from TCW Transform Systems ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Transform Systems ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Transform Systems ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.