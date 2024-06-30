Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Position Increased by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Avantor makes up about 2.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Avantor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 9,536,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,872,663. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

