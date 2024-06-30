Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 15,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,059,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $134,925.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

Travelzoo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.68. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

