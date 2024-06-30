B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.
Sezzle Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SEZL opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. Sezzle has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.21 million and a PE ratio of 38.69.
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sezzle will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Sezzle
Institutional Trading of Sezzle
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sezzle
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sezzle
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.