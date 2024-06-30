B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Sezzle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. Sezzle has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.21 million and a PE ratio of 38.69.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sezzle will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sezzle

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $143,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,538,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $143,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,538,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,807,688.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,113 shares of company stock worth $4,429,283. Company insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.