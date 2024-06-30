BABB (BAX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64,506.55

BABB (BAX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, BABB has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. BABB has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $64,506.55 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BABB token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BABB

BABB was first traded on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,180,946,000 tokens. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb.

BABB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

