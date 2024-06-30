Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,585. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.81. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $83.25 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

