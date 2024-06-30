Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 559 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,253,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,934. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

