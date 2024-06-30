Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 270 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.57. 339,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,666. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

